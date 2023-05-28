US President Joe Biden, right, and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on May 22. Photo: AFP via Getty Images / TNS
Biden and McCarthy agree to talk on debt crisis, House Speaker says negotiators ‘closer to an agreement’
- Both sides have suggested one of the main hold-ups is a Republican effort to expand existing work requirements for recipients of food stamps and other federal aid
- The US House Speaker gathered top allies behind closed doors at the Capitol as negotiators pushed for a deal that would raise the nation’s borrowing limit
