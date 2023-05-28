People hold their noses in an elevator. Photo: Shutterstock
US teens facing criminal charges after flatulence prank sends classmates to hospital
- 18-year-old and 17-year-old charged with possession of prohibited weapon after flatulence odour permeated Texas school; they could face 10 years in prison
- School was evacuated twice and six students were taken to hospital due to headaches and nausea, reports said, before being released the same day
