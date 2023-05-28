An octopus in an unspecified location. A similar creature has been filmed in a New York laboratory, possibly having a nightmare. Photo: Getty Images
Video of Costello the octopus may show him waking from nightmare, say scientists
- Costello was filmed 24 hours a day in a university laboratory in New York over the course of a month
- Four times he woke abruptly before engaging ‘in antipredator and predatory behaviours’; experts think he may have been responding to a bad dream
