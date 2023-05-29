US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the bipartisan budget agreement in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Biden and McCarthy reach final deal to prevent default, now must sell to Congress
- The US president and Republican speaker are working to gather backing from the political middle as Congress hurries towards votes before a June 5 deadline
- ‘We’ve got good news. I’ve just spoken with Speaker McCarthy. We have a bipartisan budget agreement,’ Biden told reporters at the White House on Sunday
