A real photo of US President Joe Biden, as seen through the viewfinder of a video camera. Much of the US population is already deeply distrustful of establishment media. Photo: AFP
Fake or real? AI sparks fears for US 2024 White House race
- The 2024 race is expected to be the first US election that will see the widespread use of AI-powered tools
- Observers warn of bad actors exploiting artificial intelligence in an attempt to manipulate media, sow chaos
