Russia has issued an arrest warrant for US Senator Lindsey Graham. Photo: Reuters
Russia has issued an arrest warrant for US Senator Lindsey Graham. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  United States & Canada

Russia issues arrest warrant for US senator over Ukraine comments

  • Moscow had put South Carolina Republican Lindsey Graham on its wanted list following his remarks in a short video released by Ukraine’s presidential office
  • Remarks he made in a short video by Ukraine’s presidential office appeared to show the senator being pleased about Russian deaths

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:05am, 30 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Russia has issued an arrest warrant for US Senator Lindsey Graham. Photo: Reuters
Russia has issued an arrest warrant for US Senator Lindsey Graham. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE