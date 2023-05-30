Russia has issued an arrest warrant for US Senator Lindsey Graham. Photo: Reuters
Russia issues arrest warrant for US senator over Ukraine comments
- Moscow had put South Carolina Republican Lindsey Graham on its wanted list following his remarks in a short video released by Ukraine’s presidential office
- Remarks he made in a short video by Ukraine’s presidential office appeared to show the senator being pleased about Russian deaths
