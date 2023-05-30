Visitors walk outside the US Capitol building on Saturday. Photo: AP
Joe Biden and Kevin McCarthy push for votes on spending deal as US debt default looms
- Democrat and Republican leaders are hitting the phones to lobby for a federal spending bill seen by both sides to contain unwelcome concessions
- Backers of the deal have only a week to get the agreement through Congress before a possible June 5 default that could have catastrophic consequences
