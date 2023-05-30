US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin speaks during a Memorial Day address at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
US-China relations
US says China declined request for defence chief Li Shangfu to meet Pentagon head Lloyd Austin

  • The US had proposed that the two officials meet at the Shangri-La Dialogue that is set to take place in Singapore
  • The rebuff is the latest example of what the Pentagon calls Beijing’s ‘concerning unwillingness’ to engage in military discussions

Bloomberg

Updated: 4:51am, 30 May, 2023

