The US imposed sanctions on 17 people and entities based in China and Mexico who it accused of enabling counterfeit, fentanyl-laced pill production. Photo: Shutterstock
US sanctions Chinese, Mexican entities for enabling counterfeit, fentanyl-laced pill production
- The US Treasury Department slapped sanctions on seven entities and six people based in China, as well as one business and three people based in Mexico
- It accused those targeted of being involved in the sale of pill press machines used to make counterfeit markings onto illicitly produced pills destined for the US
