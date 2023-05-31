Former US president Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit together during a reception to celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary in July 2021 in Plains, Georgia. Photo: AP
Former US president Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit together during a reception to celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary in July 2021 in Plains, Georgia. Photo: AP
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Jimmy Carter’s wife, former US first lady Rosalynn Carter, has dementia

  • She remains at home with the former leader, who has been receiving hospice care since early this year
  • Married nearly 77 years, the Carter are the longest married first couple in US history

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:04am, 31 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Former US president Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit together during a reception to celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary in July 2021 in Plains, Georgia. Photo: AP
Former US president Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit together during a reception to celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary in July 2021 in Plains, Georgia. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE