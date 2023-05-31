Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes (centre) arrives at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, on Tuesday to begin serving her prison sentence for defrauding investors. Photo: Reuters
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes (centre) arrives at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, on Tuesday to begin serving her prison sentence for defrauding investors. Photo: Reuters
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Elizabeth Holmes enters Texas prison to begin 11-year sentence for Theranos blood-testing hoax

  • The disgraced CEO is now in custody at a minimum security facility, leaving behind her two young children
  • Holmes had been out on bail, fighting to remain free while she appealed against her January 2022 conviction for fraud and conspiracy

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:38am, 31 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP