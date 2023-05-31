Canada’s Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa in December 2021. Photo: Reuters
China ‘orchestrated’ campaign against me, says Canada’s ex-Conservative leader Erin O’Toole
- The politician says Canada’s spy agency told him of a bid to discredit him and suppress votes before the 2021 election he lost to Trudeau
- The prime minister has come under pressure from opposition parties in parliament to open a public inquiry into foreign election interference
