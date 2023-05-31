An undated file photo shows a Chinese J-16 fighter jet at an undisclosed location. Photo: Taiwan ministry of defence via AP
Chinese jet made ‘aggressive’ manoeuvre near US military plane, Pentagon says
- The Chinese J-16 aircraft forced an American RC-135 to fly through its wake turbulence, the US says
- The incident took place over the South China Sea in international airspace
An undated file photo shows a Chinese J-16 fighter jet at an undisclosed location. Photo: Taiwan ministry of defence via AP