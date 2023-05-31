A digital pin simulating the increasing US national debt. By June 5, the Treasury Department could run out of funds to pay its debts for the first time in US history. Photo: AP
US debt ceiling
Kevin McCarthy confident on US debt vote despite threat by hardline Republicans to oust him

  • US House poised to vote Wednesday on an urgently needed debt ceiling suspension
  • A conservative backlash has resurrected the threat of the country’s first-ever default

Bloomberg
Updated: 12:09pm, 31 May, 2023

