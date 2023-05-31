Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie (right) will challenge Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination. Photo: TNS
Trump ally-turned-rival Chris Christie to join 2024 White House race
- His entry expands the Republican field to no fewer than seven major announced candidates – with several more still in the wings
- Christie, a one-time Trump rival-turned-loyalist and adversary again, dropped out of the 2016 race and became the first major candidate to endorse Trump
