Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie (right) will challenge Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination. Photo: TNS
Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie (right) will challenge Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination. Photo: TNS
US Presidential Election 2024
World /  United States & Canada

Trump ally-turned-rival Chris Christie to join 2024 White House race

  • His entry expands the Republican field to no fewer than seven major announced candidates – with several more still in the wings
  • Christie, a one-time Trump rival-turned-loyalist and adversary again, dropped out of the 2016 race and became the first major candidate to endorse Trump

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:04pm, 31 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie (right) will challenge Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination. Photo: TNS
Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie (right) will challenge Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE