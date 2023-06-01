There’s a baby on the way for Al Pacino. The actor, 83, is expecting a child with girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29, his representative confirmed to the New York Daily News. It will be the fourth child for the star of The Godfather , who also has a 33-year-old daughter, Julie Pacino, with Jan Tarrant. He has twins Anton Pacino and Olivia Pacino, 22, with actress Beverly D’Angelo. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noor (@nooralfallah) Pacino has been romantically connected to Alfallah, a Hollywood producer, since last year, according to People. Pacino’s news comes weeks after his frequent co-star Robert De Niro revealed he had welcomed his seventh child at age 79. De Niro’s girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, gave birth to daughter Virginia Chen-De Niro on April 6, broadcaster Gayle King shared on CBS Mornings . De Niro and Pacino’s films together include The Godfather Part II , Heat and The Irishman . Oscar-nominated ‘Godfather’ actor James Caan dies at 82 In 2014, Pacino shared what he loves about being a father. “I’m a part of their life,” he told The New Yorker at the time. “When I’m not, it’s upsetting to me and to them. So that’s part of the gestalt. And I get a lot from it. It takes you out of yourself. “When I do a movie, and I come back, I’m stunned for the first 20 minutes. These people are asking me to do things for them? Huh? I’m not being waited on? Wait a minute. Uh-oh, it’s about them! That action satisfies. I like it.” Pacino is a nine-time Oscar nominee who won best actor in 1993 for Scent of a Woman . Two of his nominations came for his portrayal of the gangster Michael Corleone in the Godfather films. He is also known for his roles in Scarface and Serpico , among other films.