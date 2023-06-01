Michael McMahon, a retired police sergeant working as a private investigator, arrives for the start of his trial on charges related to China’s “Operation Fox Hunt” in New York on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Chinese agent or private eye? Ex-New York policeman Michael McMahon’s ‘Fox Hunt’ trial kicks off
- The police sergeant is accused of intimidating a US-based fugitive to return to China to face bribery and embezzlement charges
- McMahon’s lawyer says his client thought he’d been employed by a construction company and had no idea he was working for the Chinese government
Michael McMahon, a retired police sergeant working as a private investigator, arrives for the start of his trial on charges related to China’s “Operation Fox Hunt” in New York on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters