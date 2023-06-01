Former US president Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire, in April. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump
Donald Trump caught on tape acknowledging he kept classified document on Iran, report says

  • The recording, which is in the hands of prosecutors, purportedly shows the ex-president understood he retained classified material after he left the White House
  • Trump’s remarks indicated he would like to share the information but was aware of the limitations on his ability to declassify documents after leaving office

Reuters

Updated: 5:36am, 1 Jun, 2023

