Former US president Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire, in April. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump caught on tape acknowledging he kept classified document on Iran, report says
- The recording, which is in the hands of prosecutors, purportedly shows the ex-president understood he retained classified material after he left the White House
- Trump’s remarks indicated he would like to share the information but was aware of the limitations on his ability to declassify documents after leaving office
Former US president Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire, in April. Photo: Reuters