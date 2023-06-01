Earth’s changing climate could accelerate the timeline for parts of New York City to disappear under water. Photo: AP
New York City is sinking under the weight of its skyscrapers. Can it be stopped?
- New research estimates the city’s land mass is sinking at an average rate of 1-2mm per year, under the weight of more than a million buildings
- The subsidence is set to exacerbate the impact of sea level rise caused by warming temperatures and the melting of the world’s ice caps
