House Speaker Kevin McCarthy persuaded more than two thirds of his party to back the debt bill. Photo: AP
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy persuaded more than two thirds of his party to back the debt bill. Photo: AP
US Politics
World /  United States & Canada

analysis | McCarthy’s moment: US debt win secures Republican House speaker’s standing

  • US lawmakers voted to raise the national borrowing limit as a crucial first step to averting a catastrophic default
  • Speaker Kevin McCarthy marshalled two-thirds of his often fractious House Republican majority to enact the legislation

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:23pm, 1 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy persuaded more than two thirds of his party to back the debt bill. Photo: AP
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy persuaded more than two thirds of his party to back the debt bill. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE