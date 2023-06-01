House Speaker Kevin McCarthy persuaded more than two thirds of his party to back the debt bill. Photo: AP
analysis | McCarthy’s moment: US debt win secures Republican House speaker’s standing
- US lawmakers voted to raise the national borrowing limit as a crucial first step to averting a catastrophic default
- Speaker Kevin McCarthy marshalled two-thirds of his often fractious House Republican majority to enact the legislation
