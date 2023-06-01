Members and supporters of the LGBTQ community celebrate the opening ceremony of rainbow pride month in Chennai, India. Photo: EPA-EFE
LGBTQ Pride month kicks off with protests, parades, parties
- This year’s events take place in a contentious political climate in which legislators have sought to ban drag shows and prohibit gender-affirming care
- This month has been an important month for the LGBTQ rights movement since New York City’s first Pride march in June 1970, following the 1969 Stonewall uprising
