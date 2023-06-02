US President Joe Biden falls on stage during the United States Air Force Academy graduation ceremony at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs on Thursday. Photo: AP
Joe Biden trips and falls during air force graduation ceremony, recovers quickly
- There was a sandbag on stage when the US president was shaking hands, White House communications director Ben LaBolt says
- Biden, 80, is the oldest person to hold the Oval Office, and his age has been a concern for some Americans
