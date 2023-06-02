DeSantis, asked about the former president’s comment while leaving a voter event in Rochester on Thursday afternoon, noted that Trump had already had a chance to fix the nation’s problems in his first term in office. “Why didn’t he do it in his first four years?”

Their campaign appearances Thursday displayed an early tableau of the Republican primary that’s just getting under way: Trump hammering DeSantis and promising to use a return to the White House to quickly unwind his successor’s work, while the governor limits his replies and direct critiques, pitching instead to nationalise his aggressive governing style.

Advertisement

Both men are portraying themselves as the stronger fighter for conservative causes and their party’s best chance to block Biden from re-election next year. Thursday was the first time both were on the campaign trail meeting with voters since DeSantis announced his candidacy for president last week.

At his first event in Laconia, New Hampshire, on Thursday, DeSantis left the stage without inviting any questions from voters, which is typically expected of presidential candidates competing in the first-in-the-nation primary state. DeSantis also did not take any questions on stage from voters in Iowa during his time in the state earlier in the week.

While posing for pictures and shaking hands with voters afterward, DeSantis was asked by the reporter why he wasn’t taking questions from voters.

“People are coming up to me, talking to me, what are you talking about? Are you blind?” he said. “Are you blind? People are coming up to me, talking to me whatever they want to talk to me about.”

Advertisement

Alan Glassman, treasurer of the state Republican Party, attended the event and was disappointed that the Florida governor did not include a question and answer period. Glassman and his wife decided to skip any subsequent events of the day given that DeSantis was not likely to take unscripted questions.

People shop for merchandise after hearing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speak during a campaign stop at Derry-Salem Elks Lodge in Salem, New Hampshire, on Thursday. Photo: AFP

“This is New Hampshire. The reality here is the vast majority of political people here in New Hampshire, we do our due diligence. We want to know where these people stand. And a lot of that is hearing from them and then asking them questions,” Glassman said.

Advertisement

“I’m just hoping that next time the governor does show up here, he’ll actually be doing some more interaction with the people,” Glassman said.

In Laconia, DeSantis turned his focus to Biden, criticising him for championing a move to demote the early-voting state from its prominent role picking presidential candidates.

He said the president was wrong to back a Democratic National Committee move to have New Hampshire hold its Democratic primary the same day as Nevada as part of a major shake-up meant to empower black and other minority voters critical to the party’s base of support. The Republican Party’s calendar is decided separately but the Democrats’ changes have irked members of both parties in New Hampshire.

“I’m glad Republicans are holding the line and committed to New Hampshire,” DeSantis said.

Advertisement

He used a similar line tailored to the local voters when acknowledging that New Hampshire, like Florida, does not collect personal income taxes. “You’ve got this one little outpost in New England that’s holding the line,” he said.

In addition to Laconia, DeSantis’ New Hampshire tour included stops in Rochester, Salem and later Manchester. He planned to campaign on Friday in South Carolina, another prominent state on the presidential voting calendar.

Matt Johnson, a 55-year-old consultant from Windham, New Hampshire, who attended the Salem event, said Trump and DeSantis present voters with a real choice but he liked that DeSantis “has proven he actually can get stuff done in government”.

People stand outside the Machine Shed restaurant before former US president Donald Trump meets local Republican leaders in Urbandale, Iowa, US, on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg

“[Trump] talked a lot and he got some stuff done but he didn’t really get a lot of things done that he probably should have,” Johnson said. He added, “As for the cult of personality thing, I’ve had enough of that.”

Advertisement

Trump, after appearing on Wednesday night at a Republican legislative dinner in Des Moines, appeared on Thursday morning at one of the twice-monthly breakfasts of a conservative club at a restaurant in Urbandale. The Westside Conservative Breakfast events are a long-standing stop for Republican candidates for all levels of elected office, including presidential hopefuls.

The former president also had lunch with faith leaders and later addressed several hundred activists and supporters. On Thursday afternoon, he was set to participate in a town hall with Sean Hannity being taped in the Des Moines suburb of Clive. It will air at 9pm Thursday on Fox News.

As Trump and DeSantis make their pitch to their party's voters, the Republican presidential field is shaping up to become even more crowded.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is expected to launch a Republican presidential campaign June 6 in New Hampshire.

The next day, both Mike Pence, Trump’s former vice-president, and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum are expected to announce campaigns of their own.