The debt limit extension lasts past 2024, meaning Congress would not need to address the issue again until after the November 2024 presidential election. Photo: AFP
Joe Biden hails ‘big win’ as US Congress passes debt ceiling deal, averting default

  • US senators pass a bipartisan debt limit deal after it was approved overwhelmingly by the House of Representatives on Wednesday
  • The deal lifts the US government’s US$31.4 trillion debt ceiling ahead of the June 5 ‘X-date’, avoiding a first-ever US default

Robert Delaney
Updated: 11:53am, 2 Jun, 2023

