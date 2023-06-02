Two stone carvings were presented to the Chinese consulate in New York, after an investigation found they were stolen from a tomb in the 1990s and smuggled out of China. Photo: Twitter/@CGHuangPingNY
Art
New York is a global hub for illicit art trafficking

  • Since January 2022, New York has returned more than 950 antiquities worth over US$165 million to 19 countries
  • This month, looted relics worth US$3.5 million on loan to New York’s Met museum were returned to China

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:34pm, 2 Jun, 2023

