US President Joe Biden addresses the nation from the Oval Office of the White House on Friday. Photo: AFP
US debt ceiling: Joe Biden says ‘crisis averted’ as he celebrates deal in first Oval Office address

  • The president will sign into law on Saturday a bipartisan budget agreement to avoid a historic – and catastrophic – US government default
  • ‘No one got everything they wanted but the American people got what they needed,’ Biden said, highlighting the ‘compromise and consensus’ in the deal

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:50am, 3 Jun, 2023

