US President Joe Biden addresses the nation in the Oval Office of the White House on Friday in Washington. Photo: Pool / Getty Images / TNS
Joe Biden signs debt ceiling bill that pulls US back from brink of unprecedented default

  • The White House announced the signing, done in private at the White House, in an emailed statement in which Biden thanked congressional leaders for their partnership
  • Raising the nation’s debt limit, now at US$31.4 trillion, will ensure that the government can borrow to pay debts already incurred

Associated Press

Updated: 2:28am, 4 Jun, 2023

