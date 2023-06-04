US President Joe Biden addresses the nation in the Oval Office of the White House on Friday in Washington. Photo: Pool / Getty Images / TNS
Joe Biden signs debt ceiling bill that pulls US back from brink of unprecedented default
- The White House announced the signing, done in private at the White House, in an emailed statement in which Biden thanked congressional leaders for their partnership
- Raising the nation’s debt limit, now at US$31.4 trillion, will ensure that the government can borrow to pay debts already incurred
