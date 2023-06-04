Actor Danny Masterson and his wife, Bijou Phillips, arrive at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Centre in Los Angeles, US on on Wednesday. Photo: Los Angeles Times / TNS
Actor Danny Masterson segregated in prison for ‘his own safety’ ahead of sentencing for rape
- The star of That ‘70s Show was found guilty earlier this week on two counts of rape. Masterson had previously been free on US$3 million bail
- Masterson is being kept in ‘administrative segregation’ in an LA prison cell once occupied by the likes of Suge Knight and OJ Simpson, police sources said
