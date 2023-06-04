The Bible was removed from elementary and middle school shelves in a Utah school district after a parent filed a complaint under the state’s new law prohibiting “pornographic or indecent” material in schools. Photo: TNS
Salt Lake City, Utah district bans Bible in elementary and middle schools ‘due to vulgarity or violence’
- A district in Salt Lake City removed the Bible from some schools while keeping it in high schools after a committee reviewed the scripture in response to a complaint
- The Bible has been on the American Library Association’s list of most challenged books and was temporarily pulled off shelves in districts in Texas and Missouri
