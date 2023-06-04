4 kids drown, man missing after fishing accident in Quebec, Canada. Photo: Shutterstock
4 kids drown, man missing after fishing accident in Quebec, Canada
- The 4 children were among a group of 11 people who were fishing on foot when they were caught off guard by the rising tide
- Authorities said they were still searching for a missing man in his 30s who was a member of the fishing party and remained unaccounted for
