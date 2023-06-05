English DJ Paul Oakenfold performs in Hiko, Nevada, US in 2019. Oakenfold has been accused of sexual harassment by a former assistant. Photo: EPA-EFE
Veteran DJ Paul Oakenfold accused of sexual harassment by former assistant
- The Grammy-nominated trance DJ faces allegations he exposed himself and masturbated near his young personal assistant, according to a lawsuit
- Jane Roe filed a sexual harassment claim in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday. She is seeking damages of more than US$25,000
