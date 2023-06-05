Winston Churchill was Britain’s leader during World War Two, when the country and its allies took on Germany’s murderous Nazi regime. Photo: Central Press
Ron DeSantis uses words similar to Churchill’s iconic 1940 speech to wage war on ‘woke’

  • Florida governor, who hopes to become president, said ‘we will fight the woke in education, we will fight the woke in corporations, we will fight the woke in Congress’
  • Sentence reminiscent of UK’s Winston Churchill’s speech to boost morale during war against Nazis; critic said DeSantis is ‘fighting empathy and compassion. Not the same’

Business Insider

Updated: 7:52pm, 5 Jun, 2023

