Winston Churchill was Britain’s leader during World War Two, when the country and its allies took on Germany’s murderous Nazi regime. Photo: Central Press
Ron DeSantis uses words similar to Churchill’s iconic 1940 speech to wage war on ‘woke’
- Florida governor, who hopes to become president, said ‘we will fight the woke in education, we will fight the woke in corporations, we will fight the woke in Congress’
- Sentence reminiscent of UK’s Winston Churchill’s speech to boost morale during war against Nazis; critic said DeSantis is ‘fighting empathy and compassion. Not the same’
Winston Churchill was Britain’s leader during World War Two, when the country and its allies took on Germany’s murderous Nazi regime. Photo: Central Press