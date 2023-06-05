A US fighter jet, like those that caused a sonic boom over Washington on Sunday while scrambling to intercept an unresponsive small plane. Photo: AFP via US Airforce
Child among 4 dead in US plane crash that sparked Washington fighter jets alert

  • Cessna Citation aircraft carrying four people slammed into mountainous terrain on Sunday, 275km (170 miles) from the capital
  • Fighter jets had chased the ‘unresponsive’ aircraft at high speed, triggering a sonic boom across the city and its suburbs, rattling windows for miles

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:43pm, 5 Jun, 2023

