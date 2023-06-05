Former US Vice-President Mike Pence prepares to get on a motorcycle at a fundraiser in Iowa on Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg
Former US VP Pence to seek 2024 Republican presidential nomination: federal filing

  • Former vice-president Mike Pence will launch his campaign with video and speech on Wednesday in the early nominating state of Iowa, sources say
  • His run pits him against front-runner Donald Trump, whom he once loyally stood by but refused to back when Trump attempted to overturn the 2020 election results

Reuters
Updated: 11:48pm, 5 Jun, 2023

