Changpeng Zhao, founder and chief executive officer of Binance, attends the Viva Technology conference in Paris in June 2022. Photo: Reuters
United States
US SEC sues Binance and founder Changpeng Zhao for breaking securities rules

  • The agency is accusing the world’s largest crypto exchange of operating a ‘web of deception’, sending bitcoin to its lowest in nearly three months
  • The move is the latest in a series of legal woes for Binance, which was also sued by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission over compliance issues

Reuters
Updated: 1:29am, 6 Jun, 2023

