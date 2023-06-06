Changpeng Zhao, founder and chief executive officer of Binance, attends the Viva Technology conference in Paris in June 2022. Photo: Reuters
US SEC sues Binance and founder Changpeng Zhao for breaking securities rules
- The agency is accusing the world’s largest crypto exchange of operating a ‘web of deception’, sending bitcoin to its lowest in nearly three months
- The move is the latest in a series of legal woes for Binance, which was also sued by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission over compliance issues
Changpeng Zhao, founder and chief executive officer of Binance, attends the Viva Technology conference in Paris in June 2022. Photo: Reuters