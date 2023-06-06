Robert Hanssen was able to cover his tracks thanks to his role in the FBI’s crucial New York counter-intelligence department. Photo: FBI via Reuters
Notorious FBI double-agent Robert Hanssen, who fed US secrets to Russia, dead in prison
- Called ‘the most damaging spy in bureau history’, he traded government secrets and the identities of US moles for diamonds and hundreds of thousands of dollars
- Hanssen, 79, was found unresponsive at an ultra-high-security facility in Colorado, where he was serving a life sentence with no possibility of parole
Robert Hanssen was able to cover his tracks thanks to his role in the FBI’s crucial New York counter-intelligence department. Photo: FBI via Reuters