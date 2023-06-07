The Iranian flag flutters in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency headquarters in Vienna, Austria on Monday. Photo: Reuters
US-China relations
US sanctions Chinese and Iranian targets over Tehran’s missile and military programmes

  • The US Treasury says the network of over a dozen people and entities enabled the procurement of sensitive and critical parts technology for Tehran
  • China and Iran in March 2021 signed a 25-year cooperation agreement to strengthen their long-standing economic and political alliance

Updated: 12:49am, 7 Jun, 2023

