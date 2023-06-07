US Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy leaves a gathering of the Republican Conference at the Capitol on Tuesday. Photo: AP
US Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy leaves a gathering of the Republican Conference at the Capitol on Tuesday. Photo: AP
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Unhappy with Biden debt deal, far-right Republicans revolt against Kevin McCarthy, block gas stove bill

  • Freedom Caucus lawmakers rebelled during a routine vote, preventing debate on the measure from even starting
  • ‘This is about making sure McCarthy and moderate Republicans don’t team up with moderate Democrats,’ congressman Ken Buck said

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 5:24am, 7 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
US Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy leaves a gathering of the Republican Conference at the Capitol on Tuesday. Photo: AP
US Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy leaves a gathering of the Republican Conference at the Capitol on Tuesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE