US Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy leaves a gathering of the Republican Conference at the Capitol on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Unhappy with Biden debt deal, far-right Republicans revolt against Kevin McCarthy, block gas stove bill
- Freedom Caucus lawmakers rebelled during a routine vote, preventing debate on the measure from even starting
- ‘This is about making sure McCarthy and moderate Republicans don’t team up with moderate Democrats,’ congressman Ken Buck said
US Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy leaves a gathering of the Republican Conference at the Capitol on Tuesday. Photo: AP