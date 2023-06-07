The sun rises over a hazy New York City skyline as intense Canadian wildfires are blanketing the northeastern US. Photo: AP
‘It’s scary’: New York has world’s worst air quality as Canada wildfires rage
- Pollution levels in New York City were in the ‘unhealthy’ range, and higher than those in the New Delhi and Baghdad according to Swiss air quality company, IQAir
- Canada is on track for its worst ever wildfire season if the rate of burning continues at the same pace, with around 3.3 million hectares scorched so far
