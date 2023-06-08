CNN CEO Chris Licht speaks onstage during an event in New York in May. Photo: AFP
CNN ousts CEO Chris Licht after a brief, tumultuous tenure
- His exit follows a year at the head of the struggling news network, culminating in a controversial Trump town hall and a damning magazine profile
- Licht, who lost the confidence of CNN journalists, had vowed only two days ago to ‘fight like hell’ to earn the trust of those around him
