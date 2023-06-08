An aerial view shows New York City in a haze-filled sky from the Empire State Building observatory. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Health alarm as Canada’s ‘worst wildfire season’ blankets US East Coast in smoke

  • Cities along the US East Coast issued air quality alerts as hundreds of Canada fires are out of control
  • New York City endures the worst air quality of any major city in the world, beating New Delhi and Dubai

Agencies

Updated: 11:59am, 8 Jun, 2023

