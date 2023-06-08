An aerial view shows New York City in a haze-filled sky from the Empire State Building observatory. Photo: AP
Health alarm as Canada’s ‘worst wildfire season’ blankets US East Coast in smoke
- Cities along the US East Coast issued air quality alerts as hundreds of Canada fires are out of control
- New York City endures the worst air quality of any major city in the world, beating New Delhi and Dubai
An aerial view shows New York City in a haze-filled sky from the Empire State Building observatory. Photo: AP