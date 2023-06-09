Evan Milligan, plaintiff in an Alabama redistricting case, speaks with members of the press outside the US Supreme Court in October 2022. Photo: AP
US Supreme Court rules in favour of black Alabama voters in unexpected defence of Voting Rights Act

  • Conservative justices John Roberts and Brett Kavanaugh voted with their liberal colleagues in a closely watched case that could affect control of the House
  • Alabama will now have to draw a new congressional map for next year’s elections

Associated Press

Updated: 2:23am, 9 Jun, 2023

