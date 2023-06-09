British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden hold a news conference in the East Room of the White House on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Joe Biden and Rishi Sunak sign ‘Atlantic Declaration’ pact on AI, clean energy
- The US president and British prime minister agreed to deepen close economic ties between the two nations with the ‘first-of-its-kind’ partnership
- The leaders also discussed their ‘unwavering support’ for the people in Ukraine, as well as joint security interests, including in Asia
