The study covered 1,126 overweight or obese people in the United States, half receiving metformin and half a placebo in the days after testing positive for Covid-19. Photo: Shutterstock
Cheap diabetes drug cuts risk of long Covid by 40 per cent, study shows

  • The findings on metformin – the most common medication for treating type 2 diabetes – could be a ‘landmark’ in the fight against the little-understood condition
  • The drug was not tested on people who had already been diagnosed with long Covid, so the findings did not mean it could be used as a treatment

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:34am, 9 Jun, 2023

