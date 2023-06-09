The blunder occurred in a civil case being heard by Manhattan federal court involving a man who is suing the Colombian airline Avianca. Photo: AP
The blunder occurred in a civil case being heard by Manhattan federal court involving a man who is suing the Colombian airline Avianca. Photo: AP
US lawyer sorry after ChatGPT creates fake cases for court filing

  • US lawyer Steven Schwartz used ChatGPT to help in court filing after his college-educated children introduced him to it
  • OpenAI chatbot invented six cases Schwartz cited in a brief in a case against Colombian airline Avianca

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:16pm, 9 Jun, 2023

