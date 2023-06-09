The blunder occurred in a civil case being heard by Manhattan federal court involving a man who is suing the Colombian airline Avianca. Photo: AP
US lawyer sorry after ChatGPT creates fake cases for court filing
- US lawyer Steven Schwartz used ChatGPT to help in court filing after his college-educated children introduced him to it
- OpenAI chatbot invented six cases Schwartz cited in a brief in a case against Colombian airline Avianca
The blunder occurred in a civil case being heard by Manhattan federal court involving a man who is suing the Colombian airline Avianca. Photo: AP