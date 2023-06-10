Antony Blinken, US secretary of state, speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing in Washington in May. Photo: Bloomberg
Antony Blinken, US secretary of state, speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing in Washington in May. Photo: Bloomberg
US-China relations
World /  United States & Canada

Antony Blinken to travel to China next week, carrying out trip postponed after spy balloon incident

  • US officials say the Secretary of State expects to be in Beijing on June 18 for meetings, including with Foreign Minister Qin Gang and possibly President Xi
  • The visit was originally planned for February, but was put off after an incident in which the US shot down what China insists was a stray weather balloon

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:41am, 10 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Antony Blinken, US secretary of state, speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing in Washington in May. Photo: Bloomberg
Antony Blinken, US secretary of state, speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing in Washington in May. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE