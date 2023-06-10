Former US president Donald Trump is seen on his plane after a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport in Texas in March. Photo: AP
Donald Trump’s indictment woes mount as lawyers quit case, former valet charged
- The ex-US president says Walt Nauta, who worked at Mar-a-Lago after serving as his military valet, has also been indicted
- Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon has been initially assigned to oversee the case and could preside over the trial as well
Former US president Donald Trump is seen on his plane after a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport in Texas in March. Photo: AP