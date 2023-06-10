Then US President Donald Trump campaigns at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida in October 2020. Photo: AFP
Then US President Donald Trump campaigns at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida in October 2020. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump
World /  United States & Canada

Donald Trump described Pentagon plan of attack and shared classified map, unsealed indictment says

  • The former US president is facing a total of 37 felony charges related to the mishandling of classified documents
  • The indictment marks the Justice Department’s first official confirmation of a criminal case against Trump over files taken from the White House to Mar-a-Lago

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:55am, 10 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Then US President Donald Trump campaigns at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida in October 2020. Photo: AFP
Then US President Donald Trump campaigns at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida in October 2020. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE