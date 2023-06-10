Then US President Donald Trump campaigns at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida in October 2020. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump described Pentagon plan of attack and shared classified map, unsealed indictment says
- The former US president is facing a total of 37 felony charges related to the mishandling of classified documents
- The indictment marks the Justice Department’s first official confirmation of a criminal case against Trump over files taken from the White House to Mar-a-Lago
