A woman celebrating the federal indictment of former US president Donald Trump holds a banner in front of the White House in Washington on Friday. Photo: AFP
Will Donald Trump’s federal indictment hurt his chances of winning 2024 US presidential race? Pundits split
- Latest development in Justice Department investigation likely to boost ex-president’s polling and ‘allows him to claim victimhood’, analysts say
- But some in crowded Republican field could paint Trump as unfit for office and anathema to independent and centrist voters
