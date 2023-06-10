Former US president Donald Trump’s aide Walt Nauta helps his boss with his collar during in the Pro-Am tournament at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, in May. Photo: Reuters
Meet Walt Nauta, Donald Trump’s ‘Diet Coke valet’ who’s been indicted with his boss
- The aide is accused of helping the ex-president move boxes of documents to conceal them from Trump’s lawyer, the FBI and the grand jury
- As White House valet, Nauta’s role included being a personal assistant, messenger, and errand runner, as well as bringing Trump soda in the Oval Office
